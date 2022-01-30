Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.87 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

