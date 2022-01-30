First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.80 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

