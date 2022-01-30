Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $74,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

