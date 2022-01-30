Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 62,309 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,309 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Hercules Capital worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 626.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

