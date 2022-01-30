Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

