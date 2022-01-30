Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

