Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys 629,340 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 629,340 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 523,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

