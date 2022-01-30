Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,776 shares during the period. Zynga makes up about 5.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,361,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

