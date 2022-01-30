Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,833 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 184,228 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 9.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

