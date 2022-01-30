Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 77,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 49.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $995,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,934,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

