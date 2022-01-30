Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,665 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

