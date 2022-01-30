Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 18,325 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 4.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Ensign Group worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

