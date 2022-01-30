Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Navigator accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.64 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

