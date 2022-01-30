Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 405,745 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,745 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of Zuora worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

