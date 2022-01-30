87,801 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

