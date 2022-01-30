Gagnon Securities LLC Takes Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 787,498 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristow Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 165,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bristow Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.