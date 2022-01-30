Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

