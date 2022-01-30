Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,745.09

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,745.09 ($23.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,430 ($19.29). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,456 ($19.64), with a volume of 184,612 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.81) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.67) to GBX 2,100 ($28.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,745.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,807.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.34) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($337,458.99).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

