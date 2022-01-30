Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

