Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $3.47 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $225,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock worth $40,370,720. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

