Credit Suisse AG Has $50.80 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $50,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

