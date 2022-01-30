Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.77.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.5232 dividend. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

