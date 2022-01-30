Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 108,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 116,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $746,000.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.