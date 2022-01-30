Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rises By 150.0%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF opened at $8.87 on Friday. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

