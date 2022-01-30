Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rises By 150.0%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CPBLF opened at $8.87 on Friday. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
ALS Company Profile
