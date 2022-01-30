CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. CITIC has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

