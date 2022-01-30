Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $25.17

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

