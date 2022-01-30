Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.67 on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

