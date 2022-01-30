Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

