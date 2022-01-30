Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

