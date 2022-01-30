Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,825.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

