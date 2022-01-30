Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,471 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,808.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

