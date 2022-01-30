Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 134.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,989 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

