Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

