Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $215.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

