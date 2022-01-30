Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $808.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $888.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $897.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

