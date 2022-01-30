Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

