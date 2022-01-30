Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.