Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,056.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

