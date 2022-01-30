iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

