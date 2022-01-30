Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,070 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.