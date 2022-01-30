Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.