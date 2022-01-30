Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 11,287 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

