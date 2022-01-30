Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

ADP opened at $199.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

