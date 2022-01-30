Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 56,629 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $40.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

