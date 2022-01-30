Empirical Finance LLC Buys 81 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP opened at $298.09 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.04 and its 200 day moving average is $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

