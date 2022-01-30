Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 51,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

