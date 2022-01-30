Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.86 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

