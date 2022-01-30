Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $315.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

