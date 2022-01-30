Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

