Stonepine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441,362 shares during the period. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for approximately 4.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. 22NW LP raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.55 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

